BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A driver is dead after a crash on Hilton Head Island Monday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the single-vehicle crash happened just after 7 p.m.

The driver was traveling south near the 40th block of Birdsong Way when they ran off the roadway and into a lagoon, SCHP reported.

The victim’s identity and cause of death have yet to be released.

The crash remains under investigation.