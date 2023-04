SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver died Wednesday after a crash on I-95 near Highway 204.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), troopers were requested around 1:40 p.m. to investigate a single-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound at mile marker 94.

GSP said the driver had struck the median wall, possibly following a medical emergency.

The driver was taken to Memorial Health and later pronounced deceased.

GSP has not identified the driver, pending notification of next of kin.