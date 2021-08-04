Driver arrested after high speed chase in Liberty County

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities arrest a driver that led officers on a high speed chase starting in Allenhurst and ending in Hinesville.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), it started with a traffic stop.

A LCSO deputy stopped a Chevy Avalanche at the intersection of Douglas and Dunlevie roads in Allenhurst Tuesday afternoon.

According to LCSO, the name the driver gave to the deputy was tied to a warrant out of Chatham County.

After backup officers arrived, the driver fled in the vehicle.

The suspect then led several law enforcement units on a high speed chase on West Oglethorpe Highway.

In Hinesville, a deputy used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Officers arrested the driver and learned the name he originally gave police was not his.

Police determined his real name and that he had a warrant for his arrest in Glynn County.

The driver faces several charges and is being held in the Liberty County jail.

His identity was not released at the time of this report.