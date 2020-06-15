Drive-thru testing event set in Chatham County for National HIV Testing Day

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – In observance of National HIV Testing Day, the Coastal Health District will hold a drive-thru testing event on Saturday, June 27.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Chatham County Health Department at 1395 Eisenhower Drive. There is no appointment necessary to get tested.

Results will be available in just one minute for patients. A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive, and counseling will be made available to those individuals.

People getting tested will receive free giveaways, including gift cards, Coastal Health District says. Staff will also be on site to discuss HIV prevention options such as PrEP, the daily pill to prevent HIV.

The Coastal Health District says that around 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and one in eight people do not know they have it.

“National HIV Testing Day is an opportunity to raise awareness, encourage people to get the facts, tested, get involved, and get linked to care and treatment services,” Coastal Health District said.

This year’s National HIV Testing Day theme is about the “Power of Knowing” – knowing your HIV status, risk, prevention, and treatment options. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. People at higher risk should get tested more often.

HIV testing is free all the time by appointment at all health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties. It is available Monday through Friday during regular health department hours of operation.