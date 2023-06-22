SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Legacy; it’s the lasting impact each of us leaves behind.

As Dr. Ann Levett nears the end of her tenure as superintendent of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, she’s reflecting on her own lasting impact.

“That’s what it’s been about for me, those exciting moments of increasing access and opening the doors of opportunity,” said Levett.

Sworn in back in 2017, Levett describes these years — working to better the school system that she herself is a product of — as a great honor.

“I’ve been terrifically honored to be able to serve in my community, in the same community where I grew up and went to school and in a community that has not always chosen one of its own to lead the district,” Levett said.

A Savannah native, she says creating opportunities for the students is what inspired big projects like the expansion of Groves High School.

“That’s been my goal is to increase the number of opportunities that kids have to experience various fields of study and various career opportunities while they’re in school,” said Levett.

While challenging, Levett says the pandemic was the driving force behind the progress the school system has made in its virtual learning programs.

“There are lots of children in our community, at least 600 now, who permanently part of a school structure that is online or virtual only,” said Levett. “I’m not sure if that would have happened had we not had an impetus for moving it forward.”

Among her accomplishments is the opening of the Acorn Academy this year, which serves children as young as three.

As she prepares to pass the torch, Levett says it is her family’s lasting and impactful legacy in this community that has been her ultimate inspiration.

“Every day that I wake up, I work to touch the number of lives that my dad and my mom did. My dad of course was very popular in the community as a coach and as a referee,” she said, “my mom was a nurse and each of them volunteered and did a lot in the community. So I was raised understanding that our responsibility was to serve others.”

It’s a legacy she’s carried on as superintendent.

“I rise, thinking, what can I do that will make the future better for the kids, for our families and for our community in general? That is my prayer every day, and knowing that many of the children will not know my name but they will benefit from what I’ve done,” Levett said.

Levett’s official last day is June 30. She is passing the torch to Dr. Denise Watts.