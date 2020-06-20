Dozens walk 9 miles to support Dorchester Academy Saturday

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – On Saturday morning, around 70 people from Liberty County walked nine miles in support of the Dorchester Academy.

This the 20th anniversary of the walk, which is a fundraiser that raises awareness for preservation of the academy and it’s rich history.

“We’ve been able to absolutely transform this building. Now it’s a place that’s functional,” Bill Austin, President of the Dorchester Improvement Association, said. “It’s working. The community uses it often for various affairs. But, we really now are just beginning to expand our museum aspect of this building.”

Dorchester Academy is a former school and is the place where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. laid out plans for the 1963 march on Birmingham, Alabama.

Lewis Levine contributed to this report.