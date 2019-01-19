Dozens turn out for 7th Annual Unity 5k On MLK

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - It was a community affair today at Forsyth Park where runners took part in the 7th annual unity 5k. Dozens of runners of all ages participated in the race.

With the help of their non-profit organization, Blessings in a Book Bag, the event has already served over 50 thousand food bags to underpriviledged children.

Mahogany Bowers started the event seven years ago hoping it would give needy children the support she never got.

"I was the child on the receiving end of the bag at one point and time, but there was no bag so I went into my community, my school where I needed that service so I made sure to pour back into the community that help to raise me," said Bowers.

Bowers says they will have the 5k again next year and already looking for volunteers.

