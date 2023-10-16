SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – As conflict between Israel and Palestine continues, a pro-Palestine march in downtown Savannah draws in many, on Sunday afternoon.

From Forsyth Park to Johnson Square chanting ‘free Palestine’ to waving flags and wearing clothing expressing their stance, dozens marched in support of Palestine.

We spoke with families that were from cities outside of Savannah, joining many in their support for Palestinians in Gaza and across the world.

“We have to show support for our country,” Nabiha Alkhatib, Guyton resident said. “I was just in Palestine like 2 weeks ago also. I saw everything there I saw how the Israelis were with the Palestinians. I went to Jerusalem. I saw all the security and stuff. It was really scary.”

She continues:

“I have family over there…like I have a bunch of family over there. That’s why I went there.”

‘A peaceful protest’ is what organizers say the goal was, hoping people can walk away educated, hopeful to end brutal systems and one day witness a ‘free Palestine’.

They say acts of hatred toward the Jewish community would not be allowed, adding the rally is meant to mourn lives lost on both sides.

“We are also mourning all the lives lost both in the Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities as well,” Mona Abhari, an independent rally organizer said. “We are not here to escalate any further or anything like that. We are here to mourn peacefully and to stand up peacefully.”

She also said she hopes this rally allows people to be on the right side of history.

“There’s a lot of disinformation out there and a lot of people may not know what stance to take,” Abhari said. “Today we want to make it loud and clear what is happening and why we need to be on the right side of history and stand with Palestinians.”