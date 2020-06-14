Dozens march, call for end of racial injustices in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) – About 100 people marched down Martin Luther King Drive in Claxton on Saturday afternoon to add their voices to the call to end racial injustices.

The crowd marched to Bacon Ford Park, where they heard speeches from Clergy members and community leaders.

The group of peaceful protesters began the rally hugging each other, listening as speakers spoke of unity.

“We’re saying that we’re on the right side,” local pastor Jeffery Love said. “There’s no black or white side, but there’s a right and a wrong side. And we’re here to stand up for our community.”

