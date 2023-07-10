SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City alderman Kurtis Purtee says, on the south side of Savannah, homeless people move from camp to camp. While this isn’t a new issue, he says it was amplified after the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway on East President Street was cleared out back in October.

“The folks that live nearby are absolutely terrified to walk down the street. They fear that they are going to have to deal with some of the folks who are staying out there. Apparently, there has already been some altercations with them making comments to people walking by,” said Purtee.

“We’ve seen an uptick in thefts, suspicious person calls, drug use, and medical calls in that area.” Purtee also said.

Evacuating those living in the encampment is just one step.

Purtee says he expects a lengthy process to take place when the city actually has to clear and clean out the encampment site.

“There’s a massive clean-up that has to take place. There’s drug paraphernalia, human waste, items that are most likely stolen,” said Purtee.