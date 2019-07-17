Dozens help pod of whales beached on St. Simons Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Beachgoers put aside their sunscreen and boogie boards Tuesday to help a mass of whales that washed ashore on St. Simons Island.

It’s unclear at this time why well more than a dozen whales beached on the island, but Glynn County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency called it “an unusual occurrence.”

The agency said Tuesday evening that all of the whales made it off of the beach and back in the ocean thanks to volunteers and first responders.

“Events like these can really show the level of care and support from our community,” Glynn County officials stated. “Thank you to everyone that helped those that couldn’t help themselves today.”

Shelby Hardin shared photos and videos of the whales, along with beachgoers pushing them back out in the water.











“Today was awful. It’s amazing how many locals and tourists came together to help push them back into the water,” she posted on Facebook.

The Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network, a nonprofit serving South Carolina, shared one reason why the pod may have stranded:

“It’s never by accident. Often, with pilot whales, they follow a leader, possibly a sick leader, who got pushed ashore and the others followed. If they can remove the sick leader, then they can usually survive. If they stranded because they are sick, then they are weak, and will likely re-strand.”

News 3 has reached out to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for additional information on the whales.