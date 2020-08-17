Dozens gather in Bulloch County to support Marc Wilson, accused of shooting 17-year-old girl

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Dozens of people gathered at the Bulloch County courthouse Sunday night to show support for Marc Wilson.

Wilson is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson.

Wilson says the shooting was an act of self-defense. He says he was nearly forced off the road with his girlfriend in the car during an incident in Statesboro on June 14.

Wilson says he and his girlfriend were grabbing a late-night dinner at Taco Bell when they were confronted by a group of men. He says the men, in a truck that Hutcheson was also traveling in, tried to run him off the road.

Wilson’s legal team says he was legally carrying a firearm and was protecting himself from “a truckload of angry white men,” calling the night “a Black man’s worst nightmare.”

Learn more about Wilson’s case from WSAV’s Ricardo Lewis, here.

Wilson’s mother, father and sister joined in Sunday’s rally. Supporters wore T-shirts reading “#justiceformarc” and “My skin color is not a crime.”