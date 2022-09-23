HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Dozens of people have signed up for Hilton Head Island’s new home repair program.

Eighty families have signed up to get help fixing up their homes which have either fallen into disrepair or have been damaged by storms.

The town is looking to help residents who don’t have the money or ability to do the work themselves. The town is paying for the work but they have had trouble finding licensed contractors to do it.

The town is offering up to $15,000 in-home repairs for anyone that qualifies for the program and has $400,000 in ARPA funding to cover the cost.

If you would like to apply, or you are a licensed contractor interested in taking on some of these jobs and getting paid for your work, click or tap here.