BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – In the Lowcountry, dozens gather at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park for a pro-Israel rally on Sunday.

The city of Beaufort spent Sunday afternoon remembering the lives lost in the recent attack on Israel and the Jewish community.

Local organizations came together to host a rally with the message, ‘Stand Up for Israel’.

“I’m thrilled that Jews and non-Jews and all kinds of people are coming out to speak, listen, to learn, and to stand up for Israel,” Karen Rosenson Ulm, rally organizer said. “It’s a very scary time for Jewish people now, not just in Israel.”

She went on to say she doesn’t want this tragedy to be forgotten.

“I asked for this,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that the community didn’t stop paying attention to what is happening in Israel and then spreading around the world. War is horrible, horrible.”

Guest speakers took the podium sharing why they are standing with Israel.

U.S. Representative Nancy Mace talks about the day Israel was attacked.

“Our office was bombarded with phone calls with friends and families of the low country,” Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina. “ We had about 20 individuals, Christian and Jewish, who were stuck in Israel and could not escape.”

This hits home for Ken Hoffman, a rally organizer, who has close friends in Israel. He said he wants people attending the rally to know that Israel needs support more now than ever. Also tells News 3 what he says he and others are standing against.

“It is not a war against the Palestinian people, Arab people, or any other group of people,” Hoffman said. “It is a war against Iranian controlled and backed terrorist.”

“We all believe Israel has the right to defend herself,” Rosenson Ulm said. “That’s what this is about. Israel did not start this, but Israel has to end it.”