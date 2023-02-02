SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several streets and some businesses have been closed near the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Officials said engineers found an unstable foundation in the area.

The following roads are expected to remain closed until 4 p.m. Friday:

Whitaker Street between Broughton and York streets

State Street between Bull and Whitaker streets.

Businesses on State Street right across from the courthouse have also been asked to close “out of an abundance of caution.”

SPD said vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be affected.