Downtown Savannah businesses prepare for different New Year’s Eve celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – While it may not look like past years, some people still went out in Downtown Savannah to ring in the new year even amid the pandemic. There were several celebrations going on in and around the city.

Local businesses that hosted celebrations took all the necessary precautions to ensure people can say farewell to 2020 safely.



Businesses prepared for what is usually a busy time of year but that turned into one of the most restrictive New Year’s Eve’s ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve got our masks and we’re glad to see a lot of people wearing masks and keeping distant,” Visitors, Brisi and Chris Provost said.

River Street is usually packed shoulder to shoulder with people from across the country but in 2020 that’s all changed. Hundreds of people were still out ready to ring in the new year safely.

The Provost’s visited the Hostess City from Nashville, Tennessee. They planned a dinner and a night out on the town.

“Everybody says 2020 was such a terrible year but we think it’s been great after we got married,” Chris said.

Several businesses in the city still hosted New Year’s Eve celebrations. At Repeal 33 they threw a ‘Downtown Countdown’ party. Everyone had to wear a mask, get a temperature check, and stay within their own groups.

“When we reopened in August we really wanted to be as COVID friendly as we could. So we partnered with a company called “Tackle” and they actually come onsite and test all of our employees weekly,” Events manager, Sloan Edenfield said.

The celebrations are expected to go off without a hitch with a DJ, a balloon drop, and specialty cocktails.

“And really it’s just going to be a good time. A way for people to sit back and relax and enjoy the new year in a safe place,” Edenfield said.

2020 has been rough for many, to say the least. People are hopeful in 2021 the state of the country will hopefully go back to normal.

“I am really looking forward to the vaccine. I know it’s here and I’m looking forward to it being more widely distributed so that we have a little bit of piece of mind,” Edenfield said.

“It’ll be nice to get back to a normal routine being able to hang out with your friends and see your family,” Chris said.

City officials are expecting residents and visitors to make every effort to follow the safety guidelines.

Savannah’s COVID-19 Resource Team will be out making sure everyone is wearing a mask because it’s still mandatory.