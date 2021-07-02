Downtown Savannah businesses expect larger crowds for July 4th weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Downtown Savannah businesses are prepared for this Fourth of July weekend to look much different than last year’s.

It’s the first major event since Mayor Van Johnson lifted the COVID-19 mass gathering limits.

Kayla Herren, manager of The Georgia Tasting Room, said she expects one thing for the weekend.

“Chaotic-ness, honestly,” Herren said. “With vaccines rolling out and mask mandates being taken down, I think it’s going to go back to the way it has always been, which is just busy.”

Herren expects sales to be higher than last year’s holiday weekend when pandemic restrictions slowed business down.

Chris Marvin is the group manager for Southern Cross Hospitality, which owns various local restaurants, including The Collins Quarter and The Fitzroy. The group has spent months preparing for the holiday weekend.

“We are expecting a rather large crowd,” Marvin said. “Given last year, not many people were able to go out, so I think many families are very eager to celebrate the weekend.”

The crowds of both tourists and locals alike are welcome news for local businesses.

“We’re excited to see it, obviously, for our own purposes, and also because it’s great for the city of Savannah,” Marvin said. “It’s very refreshing to see folks back walking around the city and enjoying themselves.”

However, the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions also means an adjustment for businesses.

“I like that it’s picking back up, and things are going back to normal” Herren said. “But it is still kind of overwhelming when it is busy because I wasn’t used to it for a year.”

Both Herren and Marvin are bringing on extra staff and ensuring they have enough food and beverage to take on the larger crowds.