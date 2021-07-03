Downtown Savannah businesses are ready for the crowds this 4th of July Weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From City Market down to River Street, businesses around Downtown Savannah are feeling the Fourth of July surge.

“Definitely busier tomorrow I think. Weather has a lot to do with it but fireworks are back, so I think that it’s going to be busy,” said Eddie Iannone, Part-Owner of Pour Larry’s Bar and Grill. “Each week is getting busier and busier being that the pandemic is pretty much past us by now. Everyone’s out and about and its still summer time, so I see a lot of people traveling and we’re steady.”

Many businesses are expecting Sunday to be their busiest day this holiday weekend. With Savannah’s annual waterfront fireworks celebration scheduled for Sunday night at 9:15, its given plenty of people a reason to come visit the Hostess City.

“Of course, I was here last year for the Fourth of July and it’s a pretty good time so, had to bring her down,” said Jackson Donavon, who’s visiting for the weekend.

Even though many businesses across the city are still experiencing staffing issues following the pandemic, Alexis Tucker, bartender at Wild Wing Cafe is just happy to be able to work and serve customers this year.

“Oh yeah, I think everybody down here has. That’s one of the things that we’re all trying to fight through and just keep pushing through. I know what brings me back is the money, it’s seeing everybody down here and making them happy, making them feel welcome and just having a good time,” said Tucker.

After having to take last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah’s waterfront will be hosting their annual firework celebration on River Street Sunday night starting at 9:15.