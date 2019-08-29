Dorian forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday

(WSAV) – After battering portions of the Caribbean islands, Dorian is now in the Southwest Atlantic as a Category 1 hurricane.

As of 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Dorian was located about 150 miles north-northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and 425 miles east-southeast of the southeastern Bahamas. Its maximum sustained winds were 85 miles per hour.

The eye of the storm passed to the east of Puerto Rico.

Dorian, which has developed into a more organized storm, is forecast to become a Category 2 hurricane by Friday morning, and a major Category 3 storm by late Friday or early Saturday as it passes north of the Turks and Caicos.

Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 miles per hour, and that general motion is expected to continue through Friday.

Now that the hurricane is moving into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean where there’s more moisture in the atmosphere and less wind shear to blow the tops off of developing thunderstorms, the storm will have an easier time building up strength.

Currently there are no coastal watches and warnings in effect, but people in the northwestern and central Bahamas are being advised to monitor Dorian’s progress.

It currently looks like Dorian will move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas Thursday and Friday, and will approach northwestern Bahamas by Sunday.

The central Bahamas are expected to receive 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, and possibly up to 6 inches in some locations, this weekend into early next week.

The northwestern Bahamas and some coastal areas in the southern United States might experience 4 to 8 inches of rain and up to 12 inches in some places.

Life-threatening flooding is possible.

Dangerous storm surge and hurricane-force winds could impact the Bahamas and Florida’s eastern coast, though it is too early to determine exactly where these threats will occur.

The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are not out of the woods in terms of impacts from Dorian; however, direct landfall appears most likely to occur in Florida as of Thursday morning.

Stick with Storm Team 3 to keep you updated.