Don’t drink and drive: AAA’s free ‘Tow to Go’ service runs through Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – AAA is helping you stay smart and safe this holiday weekend with it’s free Tow to Go service.

The free service offers a confidential ride to AAA members and non-members who have been drinking. A AAA tow truck will take the car and drivers home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

The service will be running for Thanksgiving from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

To call a Tow to Go ride home, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Tow to Go can usually transport up to two people.