BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The holiday season brings a giving spirit along with it. However, after the holidays come and go charity donations tend to dry up. But food insecurity doesn’t go anywhere.

“We do see a slowdown in donations, but unfortunately, we always see an increase in traffic in our market,” said Alli Damas, Bluffton Self Help’s Development Director.

In November, Bluffton Self Help supported 525 families, which is the most in a single month ever. While the cost of everyday needs continues to rise, that record could be broken soon.

“We look at that and we’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ the number is growing and more people do depend on Bluffton Self Help for their groceries,” Damas said. “They save $400 a month when they shop here and then they can use that $400 on their utility bill or for rent, mortgage.”

Volunteers stock the shelves full of food and toiletries. From corn, black beans and produce, to toothbrushes and shampoo. Now with a trip to the grocery store costing more, having a reliable place for families in need to get their necessities, is crucial.

Lending a helping hand to families in need is something volunteers at Bluffton Self Help take pride in.

“Food insecurity. That’s something that has been a passion of mine for many, many years,” said Tracy James, a Bluffton Self Help volunteer. “And people in the community seem to be incredibly thankful, which is great for us. That’s kind of our paycheck. So that is a really wonderful, warm feeling to know that we’re serving our neighbors that way.”

Damas said donating canned foods, clothing or money can go a long way.

“That’s as simple as donating a can of kidney beans or salad dressing. We are always in need of baking items and cooking oils,” Damas said. “Maybe when you’re at Kroger and you want to pick up an extra item of whatever you’re currently buying and then drop it off on your way home.”