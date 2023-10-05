SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you or someone you know is in an abusive home, help is available.
If a victim is in immediate danger, call 911. Help is also available 24/7 via the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 800-799-7233, online chat or by texting “START” to 88788.
Local resources
SAFE Shelter Savannah: 912-629-8888 (24-hour hotline) | Website
Hopeful Horizons (Beaufort): 843-770-1070 (24-hour hotline) | Website
Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire: 912-233-7273 (24-hour hotline) | Website
SC Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: 803-256-2900 | Website
Safe Haven United Way of the Lowcountry (Jasper, Colleton): 843-549-1597 | Website