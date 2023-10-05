SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you or someone you know is in an abusive home, help is available.

If a victim is in immediate danger, call 911. Help is also available 24/7 via the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 800-799-7233, online chat or by texting “START” to 88788.

Local resources

SAFE Shelter Savannah: 912-629-8888 (24-hour hotline) | Website

Hopeful Horizons (Beaufort): 843-770-1070 (24-hour hotline) | Website

Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire: 912-233-7273 (24-hour hotline) | Website

SC Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: 803-256-2900 | Website

Safe Haven United Way of the Lowcountry (Jasper, Colleton): 843-549-1597 | Website