Dog-friendly restaurants in Savannah

For when you just can’t leave Fido at home, here at five dog friendly restaurants in the area for you to bring him along.

The Funky Brunch Café

The Funky Brunch Café is an experience like no other. You can make your own pancakes at the indoor seating or enjoy the brightly colored décor sitting outside on the spacious patio.

Precious Hutchens, the manager at the Funky Brunch Café, said that the café loves to have guests of all kinds, be they human or otherwise.

“We absolutely love dogs here. Everybody on the staff loves dogs,” Hutchens said

Dogs will be provided with their own bowls and treats when they visit the café.

The Funky Brunch Café is a popular place for visitors and locals of Savannah, so their wait times are often longer than other places. Hutchens says that the café is worth it despite the lengthy weekend wait times.

“As soon as you sit down, everything else after that is prompt,” Hutchens said. “The food comes out quick and hot.”

Most meals at the café will run you less than $15. You can choose to cook the pancakes yourself or you can have the staff at the café do it for you back in the kitchen.

“It’s home cooked food. It’s decently priced, and it’s a decent portion size for what you pay for,” Hutchens said.

The café’s hours are 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except for Tuesdays when they are closed. You can check out the Funky Brunch Café menu on their website here.

Moon River Brewing Company

Moon River Brewing Company has a 5,4000 square foot beer garden that was opened in 2013. This area is dog friendly and has plenty of space for your canine buddy plus all of your friends.

Moon River Brewing Company has been serving beer and burgers since 1999. They also have sandwiches, wings and nachos as well as plenty of drink options. Their website says they pride themselves on providing a comfortable and relaxing environment, serving a delicious variety of freshly prepared foods and being passionate about serving great beer.

They’re also affordable. You can expect to pay around $12 for your meal.

The brewery and restaurant is open from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday. They are open at 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

They are located at 21 West Bay Street and their website can be found here. You can check out their Bring Fido reviews here.

Mellow Mushroom

The recently re-opened Mellow Mushroom on West Liberty Street is the perfect place for you and your dog to enjoy some quality pizza. It is also a great place to have a little bit of fun according to Anthony Sevigny.

Sevigny, the general manager at the restaurant, wants the community to know that his goal is to have a place for locals of Savannah to feel free to come and have a good time- including locals with four legs.

“We’re fun people,” Sevigny said. “We want people to have fun coming here and have fun working here.”

At Mellow Mushroom, patrons can expect their pet to be served fresh water in their own bowl and a welcoming environment. The restaurant has five outdoor tables that can seat around 20 people total.

“I’ve got no problem with people loading up the patio with dogs,” Sevigny said. “I love dogs.”

According to Sevigny, the goal of the restaurant is to integrate into the Savannah community. One way they are doing that is by serving beer from as many local distilleries as possible. These distilleries include Ghost Coast, Southbound, Creature Comforts, Two Tides and New Realm, all located in the Savannah area.

Mellow Mushroom is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. You can check out their website for a menu here.

J. Christopher’s

You and your dog can enjoy the cool fall weather in J. Christopher’s outdoor seating. In addition to sandwiches and breakfast bites, this restaurant has its very own dog menu. Let your dog settle down with a “puppy chow” bowl of their own to enjoy while you get your meal.

J. Christophers is a locally owned and operated restaurant in downtown Savannah. Their menu is filled with breakfast, brunch and lunch items that will be sure to please. Try out the “Billy Goat” omelets or the fresh fruit cornucopia while you’re there.

J. Christopher’s is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day of the week. You should expect to spend around $10 to $15 per person for your meal. The restaurant is located at 122 E Liberty Street and their website can be found here. You can check out their Bring Fido reviews here.

Flying Fish Bar and Grill

Located on Wilmington Island, Flying Fish Bar and Grill is a 15 minute drive away from downtown Savannah and just a few minutes away from Tybee Island. If you and your dog have been hiking the trails and are looking for somewhere to sit down to enjoy a meal, this is the place to go.

Started in 2007 by Mike McMahon, this restaurant that was originally called “The Fish” serves fresh caught seafood in addition to burgers, wings and chicken tenders.

“We went from a couple of employees to about 70,” McMahon said in an interview on Wednesday. His restaurant has seen significant growth in the past several years.

The owner of the family-oriented bar and grill said that there are a lot of pets that come by Flying Fish. With a large outdoor seating area you’ll never have to worry about not having enough space.

“We had one guy that used to come in with an iguana.” McMahon said. While there is not much a restaurant can provide for an iguana, McMahon said that all dogs are served their own owl of iced water as soon as they enter.

You can find the hours and menu for Flying Fish Bar and Grill on their website here.