SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Across the country, medical organizations are researching the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on cognition. Some doctors said the new data shows alarming evidence to support a decline in brain functionality for some patients.

For many people, it’s a long-term loss of smell or brain fog, but a local geriatric expert WSAV spoke with at Memorial Health said it will take years before we understand all of the cognitive impacts from COVID-19. At the start of the pandemic, medical experts said they recognized the virus as a vascular disease.

“We think about all those things that can damage blood vessels or lead to damage; in the end, organs,” Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Malik Patel. “One of those organs can be the brain, and obviously, the thing that we worry about is brain damage, which accelerates aging and can perpetuate sort of an earlier onset of possible dementia or cognitive syndromes.”

Globally, about $1.3 trillion is spent every year on neurodegenerative conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“Researchers looked at brain tissue before people had COVID-19 infection and then months after they had this infection, and what they saw was that the tissue surrounding sort of our small sensory part was atrophied or damaged faster than we expect in a year to year turnover,” Patel said. “So we do expect brain tissue to diminish over time, but at the rate it is diminishing was much faster in those patients that even had mild COVID illness.”

While the research could take years to show the full impact, Patel said people with higher risk factors could see a more immediate functional decline.

“The long COVID or the subtle mild illness patients? We’re not going to see their full spectrum of symptoms maybe till later,” Patel said. “What we will see as someone who’s had the consequence of cognitive impairment causing him to forget taking their medications like they should, and now they’re in the hospital.

“What we see is sort of a downstream effect, and what it takes is for clinicians to be astute and to think about what is the root cause of why this happened.”

If you notice any mental decline in yourself or a loved one, Patel recommends seeking an evaluation as soon as possible. He said some cases have reversible causes.