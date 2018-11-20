Local News

Do Something Savannah: Local church launches 5 weeks of community impact

Posted: Nov 20, 2018 12:04 PM EST

Savannah, GA - What does it mean to make an impact?
One local church is touching lives across our community and making a difference by rolling up their sleeves and meeting needs.
Corey Williams is Senior Pastor of Impact Church Savannah.
He joins us with more on what they're doing.
 

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.


This winter, Impact Church will service and provide support in five strategic community projects. If you or someone you know is in need, visit: www.impactsavannah.com for more information or call: 912.335.1161

 

WEEK #1 Thanksgiving in the Wilderness
Downtown/local shelters
November 22
10:30PM-12:30PM


WEEK #2 People Helping People
Forsyth Park November 25
1PM-2:30PM


WEEK #3 Feeding the Teachers
& Staff of Southwest
December 3
11:30PM –1PM

WEEK #4 Giving Hope Christmas Mall
December 15
Main Campus/Southwest Middle School


WEEK #5 Military Holiday
Backpacks of Love
 

 

 

