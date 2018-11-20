Do Something Savannah: Local church launches 5 weeks of community impact Video

Savannah, GA - What does it mean to make an impact?

One local church is touching lives across our community and making a difference by rolling up their sleeves and meeting needs.

Corey Williams is Senior Pastor of Impact Church Savannah.

This winter, Impact Church will service and provide support in five strategic community projects. If you or someone you know is in need, visit: www.impactsavannah.com for more information or call: 912.335.1161

WEEK #1 Thanksgiving in the Wilderness

Downtown/local shelters

November 22

10:30PM-12:30PM



WEEK #2 People Helping People

Forsyth Park November 25

1PM-2:30PM



WEEK #3 Feeding the Teachers

& Staff of Southwest

December 3

11:30PM –1PM

WEEK #4 Giving Hope Christmas Mall

December 15

Main Campus/Southwest Middle School



WEEK #5 Military Holiday

Backpacks of Love

