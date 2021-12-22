Savannah reinstates mask mandate amid rising COVID cases, emerging omicron variant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The city of Savannah has reinstated its mask mandate amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and the emerging omicron variant. Mayor Van Johnson made the announcement at his weekly press conference Wednesday.

The mandate is effective immediately with no enddate in sight, Johnson said. The mandate applies to city-owned buildings only, but Johnson did encourage businesses to require employees and customers to wear masks.

“Just in the last 10 days, the CDC estimates that the omicron variant is now the predominant strain in the United States, and there’s no reason to expect we will not experience the same thing here in Coastal Georgia,” Johnson said.

This move comes a day after Atlanta reinstated its mask mandate for all persons in a public place to wear a mask or cloth face covering when indoors. This order includes private businesses and establishments.

“So we’ve been fortunate to have escaped the huge surge so far, and now is the time for us to do all we can do to mitigate the oncoming wave,” Johnson says. “We know it’s coming, so we need to prepare proactively for that to happen.”

Chatham County reported 52 new cases Tuesday, raising the daily case average to 30, according to the Coastal Health District. The community transmission index — which totals the number of new infections per 100,000 cases in the past 14 days — ballooned to 132. The last time it exceeded that was on Oct. 22.

The percent positive of tests was 4.4% — indicating a low level. And while hospitalizations are rising rapidly across the Peach State, Chatham County is not mirroring that. On Tuesday, 17 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the area’s three hospitals.

Currently, 58% of Chatham County residents are partially vaccinated with 53% fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s vaccine dashboard.

The city of Savannah has rotated between a mask mandate and an advisory since the start of the pandemic. As recently as mid-November, the city downgraded to an advisory. The city’s mask advisory — first put in place in early June — simply encouraged residents to wear masks while indoors.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.