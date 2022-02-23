BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — His murder shocked everyone in the Lowcountry. But DJ Fields’ family and friends will not let his life, or giving heart fade from memory.

That’s why they have created a day to honor him and help others.

The Bluffton High Football player was gunned down on March 5, 2021.

Thursday, 70 different Lowcountry businesses aren’t focusing on his death, but his life and giving spirit.

“DJ’s dream was to go to college get a good education and come back and help this community,” explains his father D’won Fields Sr.

While a killer’s bullet took that dream away from this hard-working young man, his family and community don’t want it to die with him.

“He loved helping people, he loved making people smile and make people laugh, so we are definitely trying to continue his legacy,” said DJ’s Mom Kema Bryant.

That’s where DJ’s day of giving comes in. The 55th day of the year. DJ’s football number.

Seventy different Lowcountry businesses to give part of their sales from the day to the charity fund set up in DJ’s honor. A fund that raised more than $50,000 last year.

“He was well respected. He was in the community,” said Christy Pinski, Owner of the Sippin Cow in Bluffton. “It makes my heart happy that our community is being supportive in his memory.”

“We can’t thank them enough to open their businesses and open their wallets for a good cause,” said D’won Fields Sr.

“Let DJ’s legacy live through other people and we can help we want to do that,” said Jake Higgins, Owner of Kilwins in Tanger Outlets.

Jake Higgins is a state trooper, the owner of Kilwin’s in Tanger 2 and DJ’s former boss and friend. His store is giving 100% of their proceeds Thursday to the fund, all for DJ.

“It’s going to be sad but hopeful that the money can be used for people who want to do the right thing,” said Higgins.

Some of his former co-workers will be the first ones to receive money from the fund, to help them live like DJ.

“I still hear stories from people about him,” says Kema. “How he would make them laugh and smile and they loved being around him. Just his energy. Just being able to make them smile again makes us feel good.”

In addition to the day of giving there is also a raffle for prizes from some of the same businesses that are signed on.

If you would like to donate or find the businesses participating in the event, click or tap here.