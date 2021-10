SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — District 6 residents are encouraged to voice their opinions on the district’s roadway and drainage conditions, both Monday and Tuesday.

Alderman Kurtis Purtee and Chatham County Commissioner Aaron “Adot” Whitley will hold a virtual meeting Monday night at 7:30. An in-person meeting will follow Tuesday night at 6:30 at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens.

To sign up for the virtual Zoom meeting, click or tap here or watch it on Chatham County’s Facebook page.