District 5 alderwoman gives update on plans for fairgrounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The community is giving their feedback on future plans for the old fairgrounds. This is coming as the Savannah City Council continues to go back and forth about what to do with it.

The future of the Coastal Empire Fairgrounds is still undecided five years later after plans started to develop the 67 acres of land.

“It was great because what it did is it brought the community together and enjoyed not only the fair but enjoyed one another,” Savannah resident, Torie Cody said.

Cody’s grandparents have been in the neighborhood for about 20 years. The fairgrounds was a place he went as a kid. Now, district five alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz is trying to bring it back to life.

“We want this development to create new jobs and opportunities for local residents. We’re talking about as the research has been done over 300 to 500 new jobs,” Shabazz said.

Earlier this year, the city received three proposals of what exactly to put here on the fairgrounds. The first two were mixed-use ideas with brand new housing, commercial spaces, and possibly a new movie studio. The last option, a sports complex to bring more tournaments to the Hostess City.

“I think in the future that would also be a good access to bring a sports complex as well because that involves the kids and the kids need a place to go to stay out of trouble,” Cody said.

Whichever proposal the public is interested in Shabazz says the goal is to bring good paying jobs and more money to folks in the area.

“We know that this is an opportunity to create a robust business climate. It really is on the fairgrounds and I want to make sure that the community knows this is what the citizens, the fifth district, and Savannah has been saying,” Shabazz said.

After community feedback is given to the council, they will decide which project is best for the city. In the coming weeks, the city is set to hold public meetings to allow each developer to present their plans for the property.

News 3 is still waiting to learn the dates and times.