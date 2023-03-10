SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Disney on Ice will be presenting “Into the Magic!” at the Enmarket Arena from Thursday, March 23, until Sunday, March 26.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will host the expedition which will be across raging seas, snow-covered mountains and the marigold bridge.

Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast with other Disney characters will also be featured.

Those interested can enhance their Disney on Ice show ticket with a preshow Character Experience, “Storytime with Belle”, that includes a dance party, crafting and interactive time with Belle and photo opportunities.

Dates and show times are below:

Thursday, March 23 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 24 – 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 – 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 – 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

For ticket information click here.