Disaster relief could be soon on the way for Georgia farmers impacted by Hurricane Michael

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Disaster relief could be on the way for Georgia farmers devastated by Hurricane Michael.

Republicans in both The House and Senate say they have prepared a disaster aid bill that President Trump has agreed to sign.

It’s been seven months since Hurricane Michael damaged parts of Southwest Georgia and Congressman Buddy Carter says the relief is long overdue.

“We have in the House and the Senate been working on trying to come up with some proposals on their own. Hopefully we get this done ASAP. It’s been frustrating up to this point that we haven’t gotten it done and gotten it on the President’s desk. My hope is that the President will sign it,” said Carter.

Carter says many of the farmers impacted face bankruptcy in the aftermath of the storm damage.

“They of course are hurting and those not necessarily in the first congressional district, but there have been some in Southwest Georgia who haven’t been able to hold on. Some have had to file for bankruptcy and it’s really a shame,” said Carter.

One of the challenges of securing aid has been the lingering damage left by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico from 2017.

“One of the challenges has been Puerto Rico and the President has made it clear that it’s been the hold up,” said Carter.

It’s unclear when the President will sign the new bill. News 3 will update this story as we learn more.