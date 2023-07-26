SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – National Disability Independence Day, July 26, celebrates the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), but advocates say the 33-year-old law only scratches the surface of the civil rights of those who are disabled.

“While the ADA was incredibly important, it does not cover everything, it’s not a perfect law,” said Jill King, a psychology student at Georgia Southern University who is blind.

“The ADA is a floor, not the ceiling,” said King. “It’s meant to serve as a disabled bill of rights, but as of now, it’s kind of the bare minimum.”

In America, 13% of citizens are disabled, roughly 42.5 million individuals, who make up only 4% of the American workforce, according to Pew Research. They encompass those who have difficulty with walking, hearing, vision, speech and cognitive functions.

The median yearly salary for someone disabled is $28,438 and for those without, $40,948.

“Hearing people limit deaf people from working,” said Debbie Barefield, a retired deaf public school interpreter.

Barefield says employers underestimate the abilities of deaf people, preferring not to hire them due to their disability.

She told News 3 that when she was a public school interpreter in 2013, she was approached by her employer who told her that she couldn’t hear enough to continue to interpret.

Barefield requested accommodations from the school to address these concerns, but she said accommodations weren’t provided, violating Title 3 of the ADA. She was soon terminated, losing her retirement funds and health insurance.

Four years after an investigation by the Department of Justice, Barefield was told to get a private lawyer, but no one would pick up her case.

“I am currently on SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance). It is not enough to live on with the amount I received monthly,” said Barefield.

For those who have SSDI, to keep their benefits, they cannot make more than $1,470 ($2,460 if blind) a month. If they exceed this limit, they lose their benefits.

“So we’re basically keeping disabled people impoverished through that system,” said King.

Going to the hospital can be a nightmare for people who are disabled. Barefield recalls a time when she when to a Savannah hospital where she had to beg the head nurse for an interpreter.

“We, the deaf, have to fight for the accessibility we need and have every right to request an interpreter,” said Barefield. “Deaf people’s first language is American Sign Language, English is their second language.”

Barefield says disabled persons also do not have marriage equality. King notes that if she got married to a non-disabled person and was on SSDI, she would lose her benefits.

“That basically makes me financially dependent on my partner, which enables financial abuse.”

The disabled community faces extra challenges during hurricane season as well.

“Any information shared with hearing people, deaf people should have the same information,” said Barefield. “Provide an interpreter during emergency live news.”

King remembers a time when a friend of hers, who is blind, was left behind on the Georgia Southern campus during a hurricane.

“We keep seeing this issue over and over and over again,” said King.

The Georgia Council for Developmental Disabilities is working to improve disaster preparedness for disabled people

Under the ADA, colleges in the United States are required to have a disability resource center where students can come to find help and request accommodations, but King says these centers do not provide a welcoming atmosphere.

“You can walk in there, and there’s kind of this assumption that you don’t really need what you’re saying you need, but they don’t know that lived experience,” said King. “They don’t know your situation with your disability, and what helps you.”

There are organizations and nonprofits that aim to level the playing field for those who are disabled. Every day, those with disabilities jump hurdles set in place by society.

“There’s still inherent value in all of this,” King said, “and people are thriving in spite of the fact that all these systems, like higher education, is where we weren’t meant to thrive, but we’re doing it anyway.”