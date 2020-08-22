Dirt bike rider killed in Liberty Co. crash

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A dirt bike rider was killed in a crash in Liberty County Friday night.

The incident occurred in Walthourville on Talmadge Road near Arnall Drive around 7 p.m.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Trooper Lyle Thurmond, witnesses described the rider traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit the passenger side of a Mustang, ejecting him from the bike.

Emergency medical personnel from the Walthourville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department attempted to revive the rider using CPR. He was transported to the Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville.

Liberty County Coroner Reginald Pierce confirmed the driver, who has not been identified, later died.

The crash is being investigated by the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.