Dirt bike accident kills a Riceboro man

RICEBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A dirt bike accident claimed the life of a Riceboro man Sunday afternoon.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Jame D. Williams died when he lost control of the dirt bike he was riding.

GSP says Williams was riding his bike shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Shell Road.

Officials say Williams’ bike went into the grassy shoulder. Williams’ bike struck a concrete culvert causing the bike to become airborne and traveling 56 feet before it came to rest. Williams was thrown 38 feet from where his bike landed.

Williams sustained head trauma when his helmet came off after he was thrown from the bike.

Williams was transported to a Hinesville hospital where he was later pronounced dead.