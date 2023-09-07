SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions in the kickoff game of the 2023 NFL regular season.

The game will be exclusively broadcast on WSAV, but since WSAV was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at (800) 531-5000 and demand that they restore WSAV to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WSAV has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

WSAV is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, WSAV broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at a variety of electronics or home-improvement stores.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game.

WSAV’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. More information can be found on [station website], including a list of alternative providers.

DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at (800) 531-5000 and complain.