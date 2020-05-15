Diocese of Savannah announces Catholic churches to reopen on May 25

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Diocese of Savannah announced churches within the diocese will reopen at the discretion of their pastors on May 25 for personal prayer and daily mass.

The diocese says the first Sunday Mass to resume will be Pentecost Sunday, May 3.

“Our return to our churches to pray and worship as communities of faith must be done prudently, judiciously, and gradually,” said Fr. Daniel F. Firmin, Diocesan Administrator, “I ask everyone to please be aware of the risk to yourself and others should you choose to come to mass. If you are ill or in a higher risk category, please do not come to Church.”

The diocese says parishioners who are uncomfortable about attending Sunday Mass due to the coronavirus or the safety measures implemented at their local parish are excused from their obligation to attend.

More information on the reopening is available at http://diosav.org