Dine Out & Give Back underway to benefit United Way of the Lowcountry

Posted: Jan 25, 2019 03:09 PM EST

Updated: Jan 25, 2019 03:09 PM EST

(WSAV) - You can help support United Way of the Lowcountry today simply by enjoying a delicious meal. 

It's called Dine Out & Give Back. More than 20 participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales all day to United Way of the Lowcountry. Money raised will help meet the immediate needs of neighbors and create positive, lasting change in the community.

If you are unable to participate today, you can make a donation anytime at www.uwlowcountry.org or by texting LOWCOUNTRY to 30306.

For a list of participating restaurants visit https://uwlowcountry.org/dine-out-give-back/.

