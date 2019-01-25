Dine Out & Give Back underway to benefit United Way of the Lowcountry

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WSAV) - You can help support United Way of the Lowcountry today simply by enjoying a delicious meal.



It's called Dine Out & Give Back. More than 20 participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales all day to United Way of the Lowcountry. Money raised will help meet the immediate needs of neighbors and create positive, lasting change in the community.



If you are unable to participate today, you can make a donation anytime at www.uwlowcountry.org or by texting LOWCOUNTRY to 30306.



For a list of participating restaurants visit https://uwlowcountry.org/dine-out-give-back/.