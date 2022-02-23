BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Two years ago, Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, was jogging through the streets of the Satilla Shores neighborhood when he was pursued by three white men. The chase ended with three shotgun blasts and Ahmaud’s death.

The second anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery’s death comes just one day after a federal jury found the men responsible guilty of pursuing him because of his race. Arbery’s family says while they’re satisfied with the accountability, Ahmaud’s loss is not over and neither is their fight.

“We are celebrating Ahmaud’s life because Ahmaud was somebody and he was loved by his family, and he was loved by everybody that knows him,” Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud’s father, said.

Two years later, Arbery’s family says life without him still doesn’t feel real.

“I wake up plenty nights looking for my nephew knowing he isn’t coming back,” aunt Ruby Arbery said. “He stayed with me about a month or two before he got killed. I recently just went in that room and tried to clean that room up. I found a towel he used and I found one of his polo shirts. I said, that’s the only thing I can cherish besides looking at a picture every day.”

The Arbery family began the day with a prayer vigil in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Standing on the very ground where the 25-year-old was shot and killed, family members sent four white doves into the sky- a message to the man they miss and love.

“If you’ve got a child, take a minute,” Ruby said. “Close your eyes and say, ‘what if that was my son laying on this ground?'”

In the afternoon, family and community members gathered for the newly-dedicated Ahmaud Arbery Park on Townsend Street in Brunswick.

Community members gather with the Arbery family for the unveiling of Ahmaud Arbery Park in Brunswick.

Ahmaud’s family says his spirit will forever live in their hearts, but they will keep fighting to keep his story alive.

“He died for no reason at all just because he was a Black man,” Marcus said. “That’s hard when you die like that just because you’re an African-American man.”

The family and their attorneys say their next step is to hold everyone involved in Ahmaud’s death accountable – including former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who was indicted in September and accused of directing officers not to arrest the McMichael’s