DHEC issues beach advisory on Harbor Island

HARBOR ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The state health department issued a beach advisory Wednesday on Harbor Island.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is advising beachgoers to stay out of the water at the public access point between lots 118 and 120 on North Harbor Drive.

Recent water testing detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which can increase the risk of gastrointestinal illness or skin infections in swimmers. Swallowing the water or entering the ocean with open wounds or a compromised immune system could put a swimmer at greater health risk, DHEC says.

Screenshot of DHEC’s beach access guide (Sept. 22)

The department noted the beach will remain open to the public, and the advisory does not apply to the entire beach.

These advisories typically last for only a few days and will be lifted once subsequent water samples show the bacteria levels are back to normal.

Visit DHEC’s website or call the Beaufort office at 843-846-1030 for more information on beach monitoring.