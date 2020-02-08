DHEC closes Wallace Creek shellfish harvesting beds in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is closing Wallace Creek shellfish harvesting beds in Beaufort County due to excessive rainfall, the agency announced Saturday.

Mike Pearson, manager of DHEC’s Shellfish Sanitation Station, said the closure goes into effect on Saturday, Feb. 8 at sunset and affects all shellfish harvesting in the Wallace Creek area.

“The harvesting areas will reopen once water quality data indicate bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting,” Pearson said.

For more information on clam and oyster harvesting areas in Beaufort County, call DHEC’s Beaufort Environmental Affairs Office at 843-846-1030 or click here.