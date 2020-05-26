DHEC bringing mobile units to Beaufort, Jasper counties in mission to increase testing

A car turns in at a location for drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Prisma Richland Hospital on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Health officials in South Carolina have exceeded their monthly goal of testing two percent of the state’s population for COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) set a goal to test 110,000 residents in the month of May. The department announced Tuesday that 110,316 tests have been performed this month already.

DHEC aims to test another 110,000 residents in June.

“We want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, and a key component of that is increasing our testing capacity,” said Rick Toomey, DHEC Director.

The department has set up mobile testing clinics aimed at increasing testing in underserved and rural communities. At this time there are more than 70 free mobile testing events scheduled through July 2, with four being held locally:

Thursday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sheldon Center (211 Paige Point Road, Seabrook)

Friday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sheldon Center (211 Paige Point Road, Seabrook)

Thursday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ridgeland Medical Center (1520 Grays Highway, Ridgeland)

Friday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ridgeland Medical Center (1520 Grays Highway, Ridgeland)

To find a permanent testing location near you, visit here.

“DHEC continues to work with federally qualified health centers, hospitals, and other community partners to expand COVID-19 testing across the state as part of our statewide testing strategy,” he added. “Together, we can increase the availability of testing and help everyone continue to take the steps needed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Since March 5, DHEC says a total of 178,119 tests have been conducted in the state by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs. View the state’s latest COVID-19 report here.