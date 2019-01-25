Effingham teen deaths update: 'I wouldn't say the agency is at blame at all for this incident' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga., (WSAV) - News 3 has obtained documents from the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) detailing the troubling circumstances surrounding two teenagers before they were killed. DFCS says a recent case was dismissed because they did not believe the two were in danger.

What's so disturbing are the bone-chilling accounts from strangers and counselors. They say they knew something was wrong but couldn't get the children to open up.

News 3’s Darius Johnson asked Region 12 Director Sheila- Dease-Dinkins in a one-on-one interview, “Do you think the Department of Family and Children Services is partly responsible for what happened to these kids?”

She said,” No I don't. And I say that strongly because we followed our practices and our protocols."

Documents released by DFCS reveal accusations of abuse. In March 2017, a student told a school counselor what she heard in 2016 while visiting the Crocker home.

According to the documents, the girl heard Elwyn Crocker Jr., screaming and his step-grandmother Kim Wright, telling him to shut up. The girl says she also heard a belt slapping against his skin.

Moments later she says the grandmother asked her “how many whips should Jr., get.” The report says Wright continued to hit him.

"In 2017 when that case was screened out, that case manager made that decision based upon what policies were in place so I wouldn't say the agency is at blame at all for this incident,” Dinkins said.

The report goes on to say after the beating, Wright, took Elwyn Jr., to his step mom's house.

According to the documents, “Wright took him into the kitchen and told him to pull his pants down and to show his mother what happens when somebody steals.”

Again, DFCS says they couldn't intervene because that report was too old to be deemed urgent. But now directors are taking a second look at ways to strengthen their policies.

"We're definitely looking at our policies to see if we need to strengthen our practices,” Dinkins said.

We are still waiting for the official cause of death and to learn exactly when they died. In the meantime, DFCS says if you see something say something you never know what it can lead to.