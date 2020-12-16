Person safe after distress call on Talmadge Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police closed down the Talmadge Bridge Wednesday afternoon for a call of a person in distress.

Lanes were impacted for about an hour. Around 3 p.m., the Savannah Police Department announced the person was safe.

Further details on the incident were not released.

If you or someone you know needs help, resources are available. Call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or reach the Crisis Text Line at 741741.