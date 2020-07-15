DEVELOPING: Talmadge Bridge closed due to nearby fire

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities have closed the Talmadge Bridge as crews battle a structure fire on the South Carolina side.

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency urges drivers to use an alternate route. It’s unclear how long the closure will remain.

According to Jasper County Fire Chief Frank Edwards, the fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Edwards believes the structure, a commercial building, was vacant when the fire started but said crews are unable to search the building at this time.

News 3 is told a house might have been affected by the fire. We’re told there were goats on the property as well.

Crews from Jasper County Fire-Rescue, Levy Fire Department, Bluffton Township Fire District and Hardeeville Fire Department are responding. Tankers have been bringing in water supply from the SCAD equestrian center nearby.

“For the firefighting operations, the heat and the humidity make it very difficult for us,” Edwards said. “You can see we’ve got an additional ambulance here to provide medical resources in case we have somebody who has heat exhaustion.”

Crews are focusing on extinguishing the structure fire and any brush fires that may spark.

This story is developing. News 3 will provide updates.