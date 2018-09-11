UPDATE: Police end search for downed plane near Butterbean Beach

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Chatham County crews have ended their search for a small plane that reportedly crashed Monday near Butterbean Beach.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, Marine Patrol and the Mosquito Control helicopter have been called off as of Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received the report of a possible downed ultralight around 7:30 p.m.

Marine and air patrols were dispatched and searched the area near Skidaway Island for several hours. The search was suspended overnight and continued early Tuesday morning.

Police say they, again, did not locate an aircraft, debris or any sign of a crash.

Authorities are investigating reports of a plane crash close to Butter Bean Beach near Skidaway Island.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, someone called 911 just after 7:30 p.m. saying they saw an ultralight (lightweight aircraft) go down in the area, hitting the water twice.

Another witness reported the same information to firefighters on the scene.

Chatham police sent air and marine patrols out to investigate.

They have found nothing and wrapped up their search shortly before 10:00 p.m. Authorities will resume searching in the morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.