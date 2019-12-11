DEVELOPING: Port Wentworth police chief fired

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Longtime Police Chief Matt Libby has been fired by the City of Port Wentworth.

He was fired by Interim City Administrator Steve Davis, who just last week was approved by the city council.

Libby tells News 3 he had no disciplinary problems or issues in his file previously and is proud of the work he has done with the department.

The City of Port Wentworth has not responded to a request for comment.

Libby in 2017 was approved for a five-year contract by city council to remain in his position as police chief.

At the time, Mayor Glenn Jones was stepping away from his seat and some council members wanted to ensure Libby didn’t go with him.

Others did not see a need for giving the chief a contract after two decades of service.

This story is developing. News 3 will have updates.