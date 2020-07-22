Developing News: Police investigate death on Whitemarsh Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Police investigate a death on Whitemarsh Island.

Police responded to the scene Wednesday at 4:10 a.m. on Forestay Court.

Police say officers discovered a deceased individual and a gunshot victim.

EMS transported the gunshot victim to the hospital. Investigators say the person suffered life threatening injuries.

The identity and further details of the deceased individual have not been released.

Chatham County Police continue to investigate.

WSAV has a crew on the scene and will continue to bring you the latest developments online and on air.