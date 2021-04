SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office has had close to 1,000 first installment property tax bills returned to their office as undeliverable.

“Property tax bills are divided into two installments with the first bill being delivered on or about April 1st. Addresses submitted to the Tax Assessor are used for these mailings. If the tax payer fails to provide a correct mailing address, the post office returns the tax bill as undeliverable. I am very concerned with the number of bills returned to us this year,” says Chatham County Tax Commissioner Sonya Jackson.