CANDLER CO. Ga. (WSAV) – The Candler County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced they, with the help from The Georgia State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies , are searching for an armed suspect near I-16 mile marker 97 and Cool Springs Church road.

CCSO describes the suspect a Black male wearing a white t-shirt and camouflage pants.

CCSO says he is armed and dangerous.

Officials ask residents in the area to lock their doors and call 911 if they see the suspect.