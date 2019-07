TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Emergency crews have cleared a four-vehicle crash on Lazaretto Creek Bridge.

Chatham County officials said injuries are involved, but further details were not immediately available.

Traffic on Highway 80 was impacted for about an hour as emergency crews responded.

Around 5 p.m., both lanes closed. One lane opened around 5:20 p.m. and the bridge fully opened around 6 p.m., according to Tybee Police.

The cause of the crash has not been released.